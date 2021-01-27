Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Jan-2021 12:17 PM

AirAsia welcomes Philippine approval for RT-PCR saliva testing for COVID-19

AirAsia welcomed (26-Jan-2021) the move by the Philippines Department of Health to approve RT-PCR saliva testing for COVID-19. A successful pilot testing conducted by the Philippine Red Cross yielded a result of 98.11% accuracy. The carrier stated this is a "positive development towards stimulating air travel demand", providing access to a faster and more affordable testing option for travellers. The test produces a result within three to four hours, with costs up to 70% lower than a RT-PCR swab test. [more - original PR

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More