AirAsia welcomes Philippine approval for RT-PCR saliva testing for COVID-19

AirAsia welcomed (26-Jan-2021) the move by the Philippines Department of Health to approve RT-PCR saliva testing for COVID-19. A successful pilot testing conducted by the Philippine Red Cross yielded a result of 98.11% accuracy. The carrier stated this is a "positive development towards stimulating air travel demand", providing access to a faster and more affordable testing option for travellers. The test produces a result within three to four hours, with costs up to 70% lower than a RT-PCR swab test. [more - original PR]