AirAsia orders 14 A320s, actively seeking to lease more for 'aggressive growth'

AirAsia ordered (22-Jun-2017) 14 additional A320ceo aircraft "to meet higher than expected near-term growth" on its regional network. AirAsia Group has now ordered 592 A320 family aircraft and is the largest airline customer for Airbus narrowbody aircraft. The carrier has received 171 A320ceos and eight A320neos to date. AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said: "Demand is very strong in AirAsia's traditional countries, but now we have Indonesia, Philippines and India doing extremely well. The robust demand has led us to expand our fleet... We still need to find more aircraft to expand our regional reach and are actively sourcing from the leasing market. The competitive environment is at its best, coupled with a stable oil price. With the lowest cost in the world, AirAsia is back on aggressive growth." The contract is subject to AirAsia board approval and was announced at the 2017 Paris Air Show. Mr Fernandes, via his official Twitter account, added (22-Jun-2017) "Due to huge demand managed to get some aircraft from airbus . Bought 14 for 2018 2019. We need more and will be leasing". [more - original PR]