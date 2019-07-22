AirAsia to make legal challenge to latest High Court ruling in MAHB dispute

AirAsia announced (19-Jul-2019) plans to appeal a ruling by the Malaysian High Court in favour of Malaysia Airports (MAHB), concerning civil suits involving unpaid passenger service charges and late payment fees. AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes and MD Kamarudin Meranun reported the carrier will apply for a stay of execution and challenge MAHB until "all avenues available under the law" are exhausted, adding AirAsia "strongly believes that the court has erred". Mr Fernandes and Mr Kamarudin also reported plans to continue challenging a decision by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) to not intervene in the matter, stating its failure to mediate will cause "a further and bigger division in this industry". [more - original PR]