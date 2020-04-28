AirAsia to implement new COVID-19 ground and onboard safety measures

AirAsia chief safety officer Ling Liong Tien reported (27-Apr-2020) the airline plans to implement a range of new safety rules in adherence to advice from regulators, local governments and civil aviation and health authorities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Details include:

All AirAsia passengers will be required to bring their own face mask and wear it correctly before, during and after their journey, including during check-in and baggage collection. Travellers without a mask will be denied boarding;

To facilitate social distancing when boarding, the carrier will allow one piece of cabin baggage for each passenger. Travellers must ensure carry on baggage can be stored underneath the seat in front of them in order to minimise unwanted contact between passengers;

Pre-flight briefings on safety and hygiene will be conducted for all boarding cabin crew to ensure the airline is following up-to-date advice;

Cabin crew will go through temperature checks after every shift, and all crew will be in protective equipment including masks and gloves. [more - original PR]