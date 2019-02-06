Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Feb-2019 8:47 PM

AirAsia to focus on Vietnamese JV, suspends AirAsia China plan: group head of international policies

AirAsia Group head of international policies & institutions Shasha Ridzam, speaking at the CAPA Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit, confirmed (06-Feb-2019) there is no interest by AirAsia Group to pursue the establishment of a subsidiary in China, following the announcement of a JV in Vietnam in 2019. As previously reported by CAPA, AirAsia Group's start up LCC in Vietnam is expected to apply for a licence in Feb-2019 and commence operations in Aug-2019.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More