AirAsia to focus on Vietnamese JV, suspends AirAsia China plan: group head of international policies

AirAsia Group head of international policies & institutions Shasha Ridzam, speaking at the CAPA Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit, confirmed (06-Feb-2019) there is no interest by AirAsia Group to pursue the establishment of a subsidiary in China, following the announcement of a JV in Vietnam in 2019. As previously reported by CAPA, AirAsia Group's start up LCC in Vietnam is expected to apply for a licence in Feb-2019 and commence operations in Aug-2019.