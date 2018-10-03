AirAsia sees 'massive potential' in China in future, only 8.7% of Chinese currently hold passports

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, via his personal LinkedIn account, stated (01-Oct-2018) the market in China is still largely underserved, and his "dream" is to "consistently explore new areas of growth particularly in secondary and tertiary cities". Mr Fernandes pointed out there is "massive potential" for the airline industry in China in coming years, with only 8.7% of Chinese currently holding passports. He said: "The stars are aligning with passport application procedures being simplified along with the intensified efforts towards further internationalisation in various industries. Paired with our growing network, we have a commanding mix for Chinese tourism growth".