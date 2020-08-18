AirAsia resumes service between Kuala Lumpur to Singapore under RGL scheme

AirAsia resumed (17-Aug-2020) service from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore following the commencement of a Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) scheme enabling cross border travel for essential and official travellers. Air Asia CEO Riad Asmat said: "We look forward to seeing more 'travel bubbles' and 'green lanes' formed between countries with low infection rates or active cases, and proven pandemic curbing systems to facilitate the need for air travel". The carrier will continue to review the suitability of introducing more frequencies between the two countries. [more - original PR]