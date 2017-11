AirAsia Group stated (29-Nov-2017) it remained "the world's lowest cost airline" in 3Q2017 with CASK of MYR0.128 (USD0.031). CASK increased 5% year-on-year due to the weaker ringgit and higher fuel prices. The average fuel price increased 6.8% to USD63 per barrel. Non-fuel CASK increased 5% to MYR0.0824 (USD0.0202), largely due to higher staff costs in line with the airline's growth targets and higher MRO charges. [more - original PR]