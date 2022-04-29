Become a CAPA Member
29-Apr-2022 11:55 AM

AirAsia records traffic and capacity improvements in 1Q2022

AirAsia recorded (28-Apr-2022) passengers numbers increased 464% year-on-year and capacity increased 455% in 1Q2022. The airline attributed the growth to the resumption of a "significant number" of additional domestic services and the relaunch of "numerous domestic routes". In 1Q2022, passenger load factor increased by 1pp to 74%. The carrier added: "These very promising achievements were driven by added frequencies of domestic flights in line with increased demand and were also attributed to the promotional campaigns that took place in 1Q2022". [more - original PR]

