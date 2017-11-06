AirAsia Group releases traffic report for 3Q2017

AirAsia Group reported (05-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for the three months ended Sep-2017:
- AirAsia Berhad consolidated AOCs – Malaysia, Indonesia & Philippines
- Passengers: 9.9 million, +12% year-on-year;
- Seats: 11.4 million, +14%;
- Load factor: 87%, -1ppt;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 110;
- Thai AirAsia:
- Passengers: 4.9 million, +14%;
- Seats: 5.8 million, +13%;
- Load factor: 85%, +1ppt;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 54;
- AirAsia India:
- Passengers: 1.2 million, +99%;
- Seats: 1.4 million, +104%;
- Load factor: 85%, -3ppts;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 13. [more - original PR]
^Number of aircraft including spares.