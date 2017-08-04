AirAsia Group pax up 14% to 15.8m with 88% load factor in 2Q2017

AirAsia Group reported (03-Aug-2017) the following traffic highlights for the three months ended Jun-2017:
- AirAsia Group*:
- Passengers: 15.8 million, +14% year-on-year;
- Seats: 18.0 million, +11%;
- Load factor: 88%, +3ppts;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 178;
- AirAsia Berhad consolidated AOCs – Malaysia, Indonesia & Philippines:
- Passengers: 9.6 million, +10% year-on-year;
- Seats: 10.8 million, +8%;
- Load factor: 89%, +2ppts;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 106;
- Thai AirAsia:
- Passengers: 4.7 million, +13%;
- Seats: 5.5 million, +9%;
- Load factor: 86%, +3ppts;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 54;
- AirAsia India:
- Passengers: 1.0 million, +89%;
- Seats: 1.1 million, +83%;
- Load factor: 90%, +3ppts;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 10. [more - original PR]
*Group refers to Malaysia AirAsia's, Thai AirAsia's, Indonesia AirAsia's, Philippines AirAsia's and AirAsia India's operations.
^Number of aircraft including spares.