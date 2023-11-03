Become a CAPA Member
3-Nov-2023 8:16 AM

AirAsia Malaysia CEO: Costs have generally changed as a result of COVID-19

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (02-Nov-2023) "I think costs, generally, have changed as a result of COVID. We pride ourselves on our ability to manage costs... That's the game. We're a low cost airline, we have to make our prices affordable to everyone still". Mr Asmat added: "From a planning perspective we have a very agile approach to things. The reality is we run a business, so when we try something, if it works - great. If it doesn't, we have to make hard decisions".

