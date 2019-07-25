AirAsia launches new cadet pilot programme

AirAsia and Omni Aviation Corporation launched (24-Jul-2019) a new cadet pilot programme in the Philippines. The programme provides successful cadets with up to two years of technical and leadership training, with the aim of reaching the competencies required by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines. AirAsia will cover the full training costs for staff and subsidies for non-employees who are accepted into the programme. Upon completion, the cadets will reimburse any associated training costs. [more - original PR]