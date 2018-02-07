AirAsia launches FACES facial recognition and self boarding system at Johor Bahru Airport

AirAsia launched (06-Feb-2018) the 'Fast Airport Clearance Experience System' (FACES) at Johor Bahru Senai International Airport. The facial recognition and self boarding gate system is the first of its kind in Malaysia and AirAsia is the first airline in Asia to offer "a seamless travel experience from check in to boarding with the latest biometric facial recognition technology". FACES uses facial recognition technology to identify passengers as they approach the automated boarding gate, allowing them to board without needing to present any travel documents. The system is fully owned and operated by AirAsia. Johor Bahru Airport was also the first airport in Malaysia to implement self service baggage check-in. AirAsia Group CEO and AirAsia X Group co-CEO Tony Fernandes said: "Airports are typically the worst part of flying. FACES marks our latest effort to make the on-ground experience more seamless and less stressful... with FACES, your face is your passport". MMC Corporation group MD Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said: "The initiative will further enhance our passenger's travelling experience and airport operations efficiency with faster security and screening processes". [more - original PR]