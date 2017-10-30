AirAsia Japan commences operations with Nagoya-Sapporo service on 29-Oct-2017

AirAsia Japan, via its official Twitter account, announced it commenced operations with inaugural twice daily Nagoya Chubu-Sapporo Chitose service on 29-Oct-2017. AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said "Japan has huge potential, not just in terms of domestic but international as well, and with our extensive network across Asia Pacific, we will expand as fast as we can to connect Nagoya with the rest of Japan, North Asia and Asean and to make Nagoya a major inbound destination to rival Tokyo and Osaka". The carrier handled 166 passengers on the inaugural service for a 92.2% load factor and 99 passengers on the inaugural return service for a 55% load factor, according to a report from Mynavi. [more - original PR]