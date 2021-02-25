AirAsia Japan commences bankruptcy proceedings

AirAsia Group announced (24-Feb-2021) AirAsia Japan commenced its bankruptcy proceedings as ordered by the court on 24-Feb-2021. As a result of the bankruptcy proceedings, the company has recognised a loss of USD74.1 million in 2H2020 due to financial assistance in the form of intercompany transactions and loans being written off as these amounts were deemed to be irrecoverable. The company also incurred USD5.2 million in 4Q2020 and 1Q2021 for expenses related to the aircraft re-registration to move three aircraft from Japan to Malaysia. [more - original PR]