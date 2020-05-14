AirAsia implements contactless procedures at airports in response to COVID-19

AirAsia Group announced (13-May-2020) plans to roll out contactless procedures in response to COVID-19 including contactless payment options, kiosks and enhanced features on its mobile app. The group will also introduce a passenger reconciliation system, where boarding passes will not exchange between passengers and security as passengers will scan them instead. AirAsia has also digitised the boarding process by scanning all boarding passes at the boarding gate instead of collecting stubs. The contactless kiosks are available at all operating airports across Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan, effective immediately. [more - original PR]