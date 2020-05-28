28-May-2020 10:33 AM
AirAsia implementing additional safety and security measures as part of COVID-19 response
AirAsia announced (27-May-2020) the following safety and security measures are being implemented in response to COVID-19:
- All guests are required to bring and wear their own masks before, during and after the flight, including during check in and bag collection;
- Temperature screening will take place at different checkpoints, including boarding gates. Cabin crew will also go through temperature checks after every shift;
- Social distancing will be observed with floor markers at queuing areas, including check in counters and kiosks;
- Alternate check in counters to ensure sufficient distance;
- Web or mobile check in to reduce surface and physical contact in check in and boarding processes;
- Passengers allowed to bring onboard only one piece of carry on bag that does not exceed 40cm x 30cm x 10cm. [more - original PR]