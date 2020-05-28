Become a CAPA Member
Loading
28-May-2020 10:33 AM

AirAsia implementing additional safety and security measures as part of COVID-19 response

AirAsia announced (27-May-2020) the following safety and security measures are being implemented in response to COVID-19:

  • All guests are required to bring and wear their own masks before, during and after the flight, including during check in and bag collection;
  • Temperature screening will take place at different checkpoints, including boarding gates. Cabin crew will also go through temperature checks after every shift;
  • Social distancing will be observed with floor markers at queuing areas, including check in counters and kiosks;
  • Alternate check in counters to ensure sufficient distance;
  • Web or mobile check in to reduce surface and physical contact in check in and boarding processes;
  • Passengers allowed to bring onboard only one piece of carry on bag that does not exceed 40cm x 30cm x 10cm. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More