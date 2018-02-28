28-Feb-2018 11:05 AM
AirAsia Group CEO: Indonesian and Philippine operations receiving growing investor interest
AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes announced (27-Feb-2018) retail investor interest in Indonesia AirAsia "has been growing ever since the airline got listed" on the Indonesian Stock Exchange on 29-Dec-2017. "We hope to grow the institutional investor base", Mr Fernandes said, while revealing both the group's Indonesian and Philippine operations are also "attracting more interest by airline investors". [more - original PR]