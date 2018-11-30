AirAsia Group will focus on 'turning around Indonesia and Philippines' in 2019: CEO

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes stated (29-Nov-2018) "the operating environment is seen to have improved" for the group's airlines in 4Q2018 as compared to 3Q2018, noting forward air travel demand is "still going strong for all our key markets". Mr Fernandes said AirAsia Group will focus on "turning around Indonesia and Philippines next year, with plans for the secondary listing to take place in FY2019 for our Indonesia operations". He added that the focus for AirAsia India in 2019 will be on commencing international services, while AirAsia Japan aims to launch services to destinations in North Asia. Mr Fernandes said AirAsia Group expects to benefit from recent fuel price decreases in Dec-2018 and "We are watching the fuel prices closely to increase our fuel hedge for 2019 and 2020". He reported: "We have already hedged 48% for Brent at USD67.24 bbl for 1Q2019 and 27% for 2Q2019 at USD65.40 bbl in order to better manage the volatility of fuel prices". [more - original PR]