18-Nov-2020 11:36 AM
AirAsia Group undertaking 'an ongoing review of our investment in AirAsia India'
AirAsia Group president (Airlines) Bo Lingam stated (17-Nov-2020) "Our businesses in Japan and India have been draining cash, causing the Group much financial stress". Mr Lingam added: "Cost containment and reducing cash burns remain key priorities" for the group. He confirmed AirAsia Group is undertaking "an ongoing review of our investment in AirAsia India". As previously reported by CAPA, TATA Group holds a 51% stake in AirAsia India, while AirAsia Group holds the remaining 49% stake. [more - original PR]