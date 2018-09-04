AirAsia Group transfers another 15 aircraft to Incline B and FLY Leasing

AirAsia Group completed (03-Sep-2018) the transfer of another 15 aircraft to Incline B Aviation and FLY Leasing on 30-Aug-2018, pursuant to the sale of Asia Aviation Capital to BBAM Limited Partnership. AirAsia Group received USD201.5 million in gross proceeds for the 15 aircraft, in the form of USD151.5 million as cash consideration and 3.33 million FLY Leasing depository shares at USD15 per share. Overall, AirAsia Group has transferred 54 aircraft and received gross proceeds of USD703.1 million. AirAsia Group is on track to complete the disposal of the remaining 30 aircraft and 14 aircraft engines as planned. [more - original PR]