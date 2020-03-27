AirAsia Group to ground most of its fleet, suspend services network wide

AirAsia Group announced (26-Mar-2020) plans to temporarily ground most of its fleet across the whole network in response to the coronavirus outbreak. It also reported the following suspensions:

AirAsia Malaysia : All services suspended from 28-Mar-2020 to 21-Apr-2020;

: All services suspended from 28-Mar-2020 to 21-Apr-2020; Philippines AirAsia : All services suspended from 20-Mar-2020 to 14-Apr-2020;

: All services suspended from 20-Mar-2020 to 14-Apr-2020; Thai AirAsia : International services suspended from 22-Mar-2020 to 25-Apr-2020, domestic routes will continue on a reduced basis;

: International services suspended from 22-Mar-2020 to 25-Apr-2020, domestic routes will continue on a reduced basis; Indonesia AirAsia : International and domestic services continue at reduced frequency;

: International and domestic services continue at reduced frequency; AirAsia India : Suspension of all services from 25-Mar-2020 for 21 days, adhering to government directives;

: Suspension of all services from 25-Mar-2020 for 21 days, adhering to government directives; AirAsia X : Suspension of most services from 28-Mar-2020 to 31-May-2020;

: Suspension of most services from 28-Mar-2020 to 31-May-2020; Thai AirAsia X: Suspension of all services from 16-Mar-2020 to 16-Jun-2020.

The group added it will evaluate the situation closely and is prepared to reinstate services "as soon as the situation improves, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals". [more - original PR]