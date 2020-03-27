27-Mar-2020 9:15 AM
AirAsia Group to ground most of its fleet, suspend services network wide
AirAsia Group announced (26-Mar-2020) plans to temporarily ground most of its fleet across the whole network in response to the coronavirus outbreak. It also reported the following suspensions:
- AirAsia Malaysia: All services suspended from 28-Mar-2020 to 21-Apr-2020;
- Philippines AirAsia: All services suspended from 20-Mar-2020 to 14-Apr-2020;
- Thai AirAsia: International services suspended from 22-Mar-2020 to 25-Apr-2020, domestic routes will continue on a reduced basis;
- Indonesia AirAsia: International and domestic services continue at reduced frequency;
- AirAsia India: Suspension of all services from 25-Mar-2020 for 21 days, adhering to government directives;
- AirAsia X: Suspension of most services from 28-Mar-2020 to 31-May-2020;
- Thai AirAsia X: Suspension of all services from 16-Mar-2020 to 16-Jun-2020.
The group added it will evaluate the situation closely and is prepared to reinstate services "as soon as the situation improves, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals". [more - original PR]