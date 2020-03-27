Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Mar-2020 9:15 AM

AirAsia Group to ground most of its fleet, suspend services network wide

AirAsia Group announced (26-Mar-2020) plans to temporarily ground most of its fleet across the whole network in response to the coronavirus outbreak. It also reported the following suspensions: 

  • AirAsia Malaysia: All services suspended from 28-Mar-2020 to 21-Apr-2020;
  • Philippines AirAsia: All services suspended from 20-Mar-2020 to 14-Apr-2020;
  • Thai AirAsia: International services suspended from 22-Mar-2020 to 25-Apr-2020, domestic routes will continue on a reduced basis; 
  • Indonesia AirAsia: International and domestic services continue at reduced frequency;
  • AirAsia India: Suspension of all services from 25-Mar-2020 for 21 days, adhering to government directives;
  • AirAsia X: Suspension of most services from 28-Mar-2020 to 31-May-2020;
  • Thai AirAsia X: Suspension of all services from 16-Mar-2020 to 16-Jun-2020.

The group added it will evaluate the situation closely and is prepared to reinstate services "as soon as the situation improves, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More