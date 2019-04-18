AirAsia Group terminates proposed JV in Vietnam

AirAsia Group announced (17-Apr-2019) its wholly owned subsidiary AirAsia Investment, Gumin Company and Hai Au Aviation amicably agreed to terminate and release each other from all obligations under the transaction agreements in relation to their proposed JV in Vietnam, effective 17-Apr-2019. AirAsia Group stated it remains interested in operating a LCC in Vietnam due to the country's favourable geographical location, expanding aviation market and overall growth potential. [more - original PR]