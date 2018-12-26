AirAsia Group sells Merah Aviation to Castlelake for USD768m

AirAsia Group entered (24-Dec-2018) agreements, via its Asia Aviation Capital Limited (AACL) subsidiary, to sell Merah Aviation Asset Holding Limited, which will comprise 25 existing aircraft to be leased to AirAsia, to AS Air Lease Holdings 5T DAC, an entity indirectly controlled by Castlelake LP in a deal valued at USD768 million. In addition to the sale of shares of Merah Aviation, Castlelake will also purchase from AACL a total of four new aircraft to be delivered in 2019. The 25 existing aircraft (A320-200ceo and A320neo) under Merah Aviation, as well as the four new aircraft to be delivered (A320-200ceo), will be leased back to AirAsia and/or its affiliates. AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said: "This transaction is part of AirAsia's ongoing transformation into something more than an airline. As we move towards becoming a travel technology company, the disposal of these aircraft will not only unlock significant value but also bring us closer to our goal of being a truly digital company". [more - original PR]