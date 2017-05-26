AirAsia Group revenue up on pax and load factor growth in 1Q2017, profit impacted by fuel costs

AirAsia Group stated (25-May-2017) an 8% year-on-year increase in revenue on a like-for-like basis in 1Q2017 was supported by a 6% increase in passengers carried and a 4ppt increase in load factor. Operations in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines all reported higher load factors. Operating profit decreased 16%, mainly due to higher fuel expenses. The share of results of associates decreased 58% as Thai AirAsia posted a smaller profit due to weakness in the China-Thailand market, which resulted in a lower average fare per passenger. Group RASK increased 3% to MYR0.1491 (USD0.0349) as the average fare decreased 2% to MYR171 (USD40) and ancillary income per passenger increased 1% to MYR50 (USD11.7). Philippines operations achieved the strongest top line growth, with revenue up 41%. Malaysia operations reported a 3% increase in revenue due to increased demand for travel during the festive period and a reduction of airfares to pressure competitors. Malaysia and Thailand market share increased as competitors withdrew capacity. Group CASK increased 14% to MYR0.1361 (USD0.0318) largely due to higher jet fuel prices. Non-fuel CASK increased 9% due to staff costs and user charges outgrowing ASKs. The carrier said it remains the "World's lowest-cost airline". [more - original PR]