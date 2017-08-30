AirAsia Group revenue up on increased pax and load factor in 2Q2017, optimistic for 2H2017

AirAsia Group attributed (29-Aug-2017) 19% year-on-year growth in revenue in 2Q2017 to a 10% increase in passenger numbers and improvement in load factor to 89%. The average fare increased 11% to MYR177 (USD41.5) and RASK improved 11% to MYR0.1535 (USD0.036). The group increased seat capacity by 8% while reducing fleet size by 3% to 106 aircraft. CASK increased 5% to MYR0.1322 (USD0.031), largely due to higher fuel costs, and non fuel CASK decreased 2% to MYR0.0821 (USD0.0192). Net operating profit increased 59%, mainly attributable to a reduction in MRO expenses. Net profit decreased 53%, mainly due to a one off deferred tax charge of IDR647.2 billion (USD48.5 million), offset by IDR134.4 billion (USD10.1 million) in tax credits at Indonesia AirAsia, which participated in Indonesia's tax amnesty programme. AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said: "Despite the tougher operating environment in the seasonally weaker second quarter of the year, we managed to serve more passengers and increase our load factor in almost all the markets we operate in. What this proves, is that AirAsia and the low cost carrier model stimulates new traffic in both existing and new markets and generates growth even when operating conditions are less than ideal for other airlines". The group forecast 88% load factor in 3Q2017 based on the forward booking trend. On the outlook for 2H2017, the company said: "We remain optimistic as we continue to observe strong demand across most sectors coupled with a stable fuel price and foreign exchange environment" and added: "The Board remains positive for the prospects of the Group in 2017 and is optimistic that the 2017 results may be better than 2016". [more - original PR]