AirAsia Group reports 'another year of tremendous growth' in 2018

AirAsia Group reported (28-Jan-2019) passenger numbers increased 16% year-on-year to 12.1 million in the "seasonally strong" 4Q2018. Load factor decreased 4ppts to 84% due to a "significant" increase in capacity. The carrier increased ASKs by 14% in line with its strategy to continuously grow market share. AirAsia Group said 2018 was "another year of tremendous growth", with a 14% increase in passenger numbers, 15% increase in ASKs and 85% load factor. The group noted the following details:

AirAsia Malaysia : Introduced "a good mix" of domestic and international services in 4Q2018. Load factor decreased 5ppts to 84% due to a "sizeable" 16% increase in capacity, outpacing passenger traffic growth of 9%;

: Introduced "a good mix" of domestic and international services in 4Q2018. Load factor decreased 5ppts to 84% due to a "sizeable" 16% increase in capacity, outpacing passenger traffic growth of 9%; Indonesia AirAsia : Eight aircraft previously operated by Indonesia AirAsia X were transferred back to Indonesia AirAsia, resulting in a 56% increase in passenger numbers in 4Q2018;

: Eight aircraft previously operated by were transferred back to Indonesia AirAsia, resulting in a 56% increase in passenger numbers in 4Q2018; Philippines AirAsia : Achieved "excellent performance" in 4Q2018. Recorded load factor of 89% despite "aggressive" growth in capacity of 20% for domestic and international. Passenger numbers outgrew capacity, which AirAsia said indicates "strong air travel demand in the Philippines ";

: Achieved "excellent performance" in 4Q2018. Recorded load factor of 89% despite "aggressive" growth in capacity of 20% for domestic and international. Passenger numbers outgrew capacity, which AirAsia said indicates "strong air travel demand in the "; Thai AirAsia : Launched "numerous" new services to China and India in 4Q2018. AirAsia said international tourist arrivals to Thailand recovered in 4Q2018;

: Launched "numerous" new services to and in 4Q2018. AirAsia said international tourist arrivals to recovered in 4Q2018; AirAsia India : Recorded a "substantial" 37% increase in passenger numbers in 4Q2018. Load factor increased 1ppt to 86%, despite "aggressive" capacity growth in line with the carrier's goal to connect Indian passengers to ASEAN destinations in 2019;

: Recorded a "substantial" 37% increase in passenger numbers in 4Q2018. Load factor increased 1ppt to 86%, despite "aggressive" capacity growth in line with the carrier's goal to connect Indian passengers to destinations in 2019; AirAsia Japan: Recorded a "large" increase in passenger numbers of 122%. The carrier will commence international operations to Taipei on 01-Feb-2019. [more - original PR]