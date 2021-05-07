AirAsia Group records operating improvements for all carriers in Mar-2021

AirAsia Group posted (06-May-2021) operating improvements in Mar-2021 for all carriers in comparison to Feb-2021, as countries worldwide focused on accelerating vaccination programmes. Key operational metrics "progressed positively" in Mar-2021, with an 84% month-on-month increase in passengers carried by AirAsia Malaysia, 57% increase in passengers carried for Philippines AirAsia and 29% increase in passengers carried by Indonesia AirAsia. The group added Thai AirAsia "more than doubled" its number of passengers carried. The group expects to see "solid" domestic demand in its key ASEAN markets in the next few quarters as the majority of the population receives their vaccinations and due to "strong" pent up demand. [more - original PR]