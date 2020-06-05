AirAsia Group receives proposals to raise capital and discusses potential JVs

AirAsia Group announced (04-Jun-2020) it has been presented with proposals from investment bankers, lenders and potential investors to raise capital and subsequently strengthen its equity base and/or liquidity. The group is also in discussions with parties regarding JVs and collaborations that may result in more investments being made in specific segments of AirAsia's business. AirAsia is considering these proposals, and noted it may soon reach a decision regarding the form of proposal to be taken and the amount of capital to be raised. [more - original PR]