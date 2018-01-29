AirAsia Group releases traffic report for 2017

AirAsia Group reported (28-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Three months ended Dec-2017:
- AirAsia Berhad consolidated AOCs – Malaysia, Indonesia & Philippines
- Passengers: 10.4 million, +17% year-on-year;
- Seats: 11.9 million, +16%;
- Load factor: 88%, +1ppt;
- Malaysia AirAsia:
- Passengers: 7.8 million, +15% year-on-year;
- Seats: 8.8 million, +14%;
- Load factor: 89%, +2ppts;
- Indonesia AirAsia:
- Passengers: 1.1 million, -1% year-on-year;
- Seats: 1.4 million, +3%;
- Load factor: 79%, -4ppts;
- Philippines AirAsia:
- Passengers: 1.5 million, +48% year-on-year;
- Seats: 1.7 million, +42%;
- Load factor: 89%, +4ppts;
- Thai AirAsia:
- Passengers: 5.3 million, +22%;
- Seats: 6.0 million, +13%;
- Load factor: 88%, +6ppts;
- AirAsia India:
- Passengers: 1.4 million, +79%;
- Seats: 1.7 million, +80%;
- Load factor: 85%, -1ppts;
- AirAsia Japan:
- Passengers: 29,455;
- Seats: 46,080;
- Load factor: 64%;
- Size of fleet at the month end: Two;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 39.1 million, +11% year-on-year;
- Seats: 44.4 million, +10%;
- Load factor: 88%, +1ppt;
- Size of fleet at the year end: 116;
- Malaysia AirAsia:
- Passengers: 29.2 million, +10% year-on-year;
- Seats: 32.9 million, +8%;
- Load factor: 89%, +2ppts;
- Size of fleet at the year end: 84;
- Indonesia AirAsia:
- Passengers: 4.6 million, -1% year-on-year;
- Seats: 5.5 million, -1%;
- Load factor: 84%, stable;
- Size of fleet at the year end: 15;
- Philippines AirAsia:
- Passengers: 5.3 million, +32% year-on-year;
- Seats: 6.0 million, +31%;
- Load factor: 87%, stable;
- Size of fleet at the year end: 17;
- Thai AirAsia:
- Passengers: 19.8 million, +15%;
- Seats: 22.7 million, +11%;
- Load factor: 87%, +3ppts;
- Size of fleet at the year end: 56;
- AirAsia India:
- Passengers: 4.4 million, +81%;
- Seats: 5.1 million, +80%;
- Load factor: 87%, +1ppt;
- Size of fleet at the year end: 14. [more - original PR]
