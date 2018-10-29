29-Oct-2018 7:56 AM
AirAsia Group pax up 9% in 3Q2018, passenger load factor declines due to strong capacity increase
AirAsia Group reported (26-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights for the three months ended Sep-2018:
- AirAsia Group*:
- Passengers: 10.8 million, +9% year-on-year;
- Seats: 13.2 million, +16%;
- Load factor: 82%, -5ppts;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 127;
- Malaysia AirAsia:
- Passengers: 8.0 million, +7%;
- Seats: 9.7 million, +14%;
- Load factor: 83%, -4ppts;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 90;
- Indonesia AirAsia:
- Passengers: 1.2 million, +5%;
- Seats: 1.5 million, +11%;
- Load factor: 82%, -5ppts;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 16;
- Philippines AirAsia:
- Passengers: 1.6 million, +23%;
- Seats: 2.1 million, +34%;
- Load factor: 77%, -6ppts;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 21;
- Thai AirAsia:
- Passengers: 5.1 million, +4%;
- Seats: 6.3 million, +9%;
- Load factor: 81%, -4ppt;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 60;
- AirAsia India:
- Passengers: 1.6 million, +36%;
- Seats: 2.1 million, +53%;
- Load factor: 76%, -9ppts;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 19;
- AirAsia Japan:
- Passengers: 81,144, +41% compared to 2Q2018;
- Seats: 91,620, +26% compared to 2Q2018;
- Load factor: 89%, +10ppts compared to 2Q2018;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: Two. [more - original PR]
*Group refers to Malaysia AirAsia, Indonesia AirAsia and Philippines AirAsia's operations.
^Number of aircraft including spares.