29-Oct-2018 7:56 AM

AirAsia Group pax up 9% in 3Q2018, passenger load factor declines due to strong capacity increase

AirAsia Group reported (26-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights for the three months ended Sep-2018:

  • AirAsia Group*:
    • Passengers: 10.8 million, +9% year-on-year;
    • Seats: 13.2 million, +16%;
    • Load factor: 82%, -5ppts;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 127;
  • Malaysia AirAsia:
    • Passengers: 8.0 million, +7%;
    • Seats: 9.7 million, +14%;
    • Load factor: 83%, -4ppts;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 90;
  • Indonesia AirAsia:
    • Passengers: 1.2 million, +5%;
    • Seats: 1.5 million, +11%;
    • Load factor: 82%, -5ppts;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 16;
  • Philippines AirAsia:
    • Passengers: 1.6 million, +23%;
    • Seats: 2.1 million, +34%;
    • Load factor: 77%, -6ppts;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 21;
  • Thai AirAsia:
    • Passengers: 5.1 million, +4%;
    • Seats: 6.3 million, +9%;
    • Load factor: 81%, -4ppt;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 60;
  • AirAsia India:
    • Passengers: 1.6 million, +36%;
    • Seats: 2.1 million, +53%;
    • Load factor: 76%, -9ppts;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 19;
  • AirAsia Japan:
    • Passengers: 81,144, +41% compared to 2Q2018;
    • Seats: 91,620, +26% compared to 2Q2018;
    • Load factor: 89%, +10ppts compared to 2Q2018;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: Two. [more - original PR]

*Group refers to Malaysia AirAsia, Indonesia AirAsia and Philippines AirAsia's operations.
^Number of aircraft including spares.

