30-Apr-2018 8:29 AM

AirAsia Group pax up 16% to 10.7m with 87% load factor in 1Q2018

AirAsia Group reported (27-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for the three months ended Mar-2018:

  • AirAsia Berhad consolidated AOCs – Malaysia, Indonesia & Philippines:
    • Passengers: 10.7 million, +16% year-on-year;
    • Seats: 12.2 million, +19%;
    • Load factor: 87%, -2ppts;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 123;
  • Malaysia AirAsia:
    • Passengers: 7.9 million, +16%;
    • Seats: 9.0 million, +17%;
    • Load factor: 88%, -2ppts;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 87;
  • Indonesia AirAsia:
    • Passengers: 1.1 million, -2%;
    • Seats: 1.4 million, +1%;
    • Load factor: 80%, -3ppts;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 15;
  • Philippines AirAsia:
    • Passengers: 1.6 million, +39%;
    • Seats: 1.8 million, +47%;
    • Load factor: 87%, -5ppts;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 21;
  • Thai AirAsia:
    • Passengers: 5.6 million, +16%;
    • Seats: 6.2 million, +15%;
    • Load factor: 91%, +2ppts;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 59;
  • AirAsia India:
    • Passengers: 1.5 million, +74%;
    • Seats: 1.8 million, +87%;
    • Load factor: 83%, -6ppts;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 16;
  • AirAsia Japan:
    • Passengers: 52,263, +77%;
    • Seats: 66,240, +44%;
    • Load factor: 79%, +15ppts;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: Two. [more - original PR]

^Number of aircraft including spares.

