30-Apr-2018 8:29 AM
AirAsia Group pax up 16% to 10.7m with 87% load factor in 1Q2018
AirAsia Group reported (27-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for the three months ended Mar-2018:
- AirAsia Berhad consolidated AOCs – Malaysia, Indonesia & Philippines:
- Passengers: 10.7 million, +16% year-on-year;
- Seats: 12.2 million, +19%;
- Load factor: 87%, -2ppts;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 123;
- Malaysia AirAsia:
- Passengers: 7.9 million, +16%;
- Seats: 9.0 million, +17%;
- Load factor: 88%, -2ppts;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 87;
- Indonesia AirAsia:
- Passengers: 1.1 million, -2%;
- Seats: 1.4 million, +1%;
- Load factor: 80%, -3ppts;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 15;
- Philippines AirAsia:
- Passengers: 1.6 million, +39%;
- Seats: 1.8 million, +47%;
- Load factor: 87%, -5ppts;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 21;
- Thai AirAsia:
- Passengers: 5.6 million, +16%;
- Seats: 6.2 million, +15%;
- Load factor: 91%, +2ppts;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 59;
- AirAsia India:
- Passengers: 1.5 million, +74%;
- Seats: 1.8 million, +87%;
- Load factor: 83%, -6ppts;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: 16;
- AirAsia Japan:
- Passengers: 52,263, +77%;
- Seats: 66,240, +44%;
- Load factor: 79%, +15ppts;
- Size of fleet at the month end^: Two. [more - original PR]
^Number of aircraft including spares.