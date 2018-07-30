Become a CAPA Member
30-Jul-2018 9:11 AM

Airasia Group pax up 13% to 11m with 86% load factor in 2Q2018

AirAsia Group reported (29-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for the three months ended Jun-2018:

  • AirAsia Group*:
    • Passengers: 10.9 million, +13% year-on-year;
    • Seats: 12.7 million, +17%;
    • Load factor: 86%, -3ppts;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 124;
  • Malaysia AirAsia:
    • Passengers: 7.9 million, +11%;
    • Seats: 9.2 million, +16%;
    • Load factor: 86%, -4ppts;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 88;
  • Indonesia AirAsia:
    • Passengers: 1.2 million, -4%;
    • Seats: 1.4 million, +1%;
    • Load factor: 81%, -4ppts;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 15;
  • Philippines AirAsia:
    • Passengers: 1.8 million, +39%;
    • Seats: 2.1 million, +39%;
    • Load factor: 87%, stable;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 21;
  • Thai AirAsia:
    • Passengers: 5.3 million, +13%;
    • Seats: 6.3 million, +15%;
    • Load factor: 85%, -1ppt;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 59;
  • AirAsia India:
    • Passengers: 1.8 million, +82%;
    • Seats: 2.1 million, +87%;
    • Load factor: 87%, -3ppts;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 18;
  • AirAsia Japan:
    • Passengers: 57,529, +10%;
    • Seats: 72,720, +10%;
    • Load factor: 79%, stable;
    • Size of fleet at the month end^: 2. [more - original PR]

*Group refers to Malaysia AirAsia's, Indonesia AirAsia's and Philippines' AirAsia's operations.

^Number of aircraft including spares. 

