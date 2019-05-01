Become a CAPA Member
1-May-2019 12:20 PM

AirAsia Group MD: We faced 'mini crisis' in 2018 due to fuel prices, weather and US dollar

AirAsia Group MD Datuk Kamarudin Bin Meranun stated (30-Apr-2019) 2018 proved the company's "strength in times of adversity", adding it was faced with a 'mini crisis' due to an increase in fuel prices, as well as natural weather occurrences and depreciation of the US dollar. Mr Bin Meranun said uncertainties surrounding Malaysia's general election also affected travel trends. [more - original PR]

