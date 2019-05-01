AirAsia Group expects AirAsia India to commence international operations in 2019

AirAsia Group stated (30-Apr-2019) AirAsia India is expected to commence international services by the end of 2019 "if all goes to plan", noting the Indian LCC "meets the requirement to operate international flights" following the delivery of its 20th aircraft in Jan-2019. AirAsia India plans to operate international services connecting India to destinations in southeast Asia, particularly destinations "where the AirAsia Group already has a strong presence". The group reported that 13 of the net of 25 aircraft scheduled to be added to AirAsia Group's fleet in 2019 will be "for India". [more - original PR]