AirAsia Group expecting to gain more market share in Indonesia and Philippines

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes reported (24-Nov-2020) he is expecting the group's airline business to be "more profitable" post COVID-19 due to leaner, optimised operations and the removed of loss making routes and stations. Mr Fernandes added the group is concentrating on the "most profitable and popular routes" and also expects lower fuel unit costs in 2021. He stated: "We also see opportunity to gain more market share especially in Indonesia and the Philippines". [more - original PR]