AirAsia Group expecting demand to grow gradually in 2H2020

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes stated (25-Aug-2020) "Although we do not foresee capacity returning to pre COVID-19 levels in the short term, we expect demand to gradually continue to grow" throughout 2H2020. Mr Fernandes added he expects the group to be profitable "in the years to come" as costs have "reduced significantly amidst our network optimisation and improved pricing strategies". He said: "Fuel hedging has been restructured, operating costs have reduced and we have received support from lessors for deferrals". [more - original PR]