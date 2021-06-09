AirAsia Group COO: 90% of fleet in long term storage or furlough

AirAsia Group COO Javed Anwar Malik, speaking at CAPA Live from Seattle June 2021, stated (09-Jun-2021) 90% of the group's fleet of 296 aircraft is currently in long term storage or long term furlough, adding only 7% of AirAsia Malaysia's fleet of 105 aircraft is in operation. Mr Malik said: "COVID or no COVID, you never stop talking to your lessors", adding: "I'm always looking for good deals, always looking for the next best innovation. So we are in ongoing discussions related to our current situation, as well as our future orders". He stated: "Like every airline, I think we'll be assessing the future direction of the type of fleet we have and how many you have and the way you bring them into the business".