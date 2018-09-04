AirAsia Group CEO on China: 'When one door closes another opens'

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, via his official Twitter account, commented (02-Sep-2018) on the expiration of the AirAsia China JV MoU with the Henan Province Government and Everbright Financial Investment Holding, stating: "Press reported negatively on china. Quite the opposite. Watch this space. When one door closes another opens. Bht remember our main focus is ASEAN. We have lots to do there". Meanwhile, AirAsia executive chairman and AirAsia X Group CEO Kamarudin Meranun said the carrier will continue to develop its presence in China, despite the expiration of the AirAsia China JV MoU with the Henan Province Government and Everbright Financial Investment Holding. As reported by local media including Bernama, The Malay Mai land The Edge Markets, Mr Kamarudin said: "We are still developing our China market, but we will develop it without a local licence. The only thing we are restricted to is that we cannot do domestic flights". He added: "We are among the significant players in China and will remain so".

