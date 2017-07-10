AirAsia Group CEO: 'MAVCOM have failed'

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, via his official Facebook and Twitter accounts, commented (07/09-Jul-2017) on the performance of the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) and facilities provided by Malaysia Airports. Mr Fernandes stated: "I fought hard for mavcom but they have been an utter dissapoitment [sic]. Management no experience. No control of airports. Commissioners good at mavcom but they rely on management who are not putting malaysia first The management of mavcom is not helping the people of malaysia". Mr Fernandes added: "Honestly am really fed up with malaysian airports. They promised us bag drop in July. 30 machines. Zero and now they say no budget!!!!!!!! @aireenomar had offered to pay two years ago. But they said they wanted to do it... Senai in Johor is fantastic. Private entrepreneurial hard working. Don't behave like a monopoly. We need more senai airports in malaysia. Create more entrepreneurs. More economic activity. Hope the new chairman and Azli will sort out the mess. Mavcom have failed".