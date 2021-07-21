Become a CAPA Member
Loading
21-Jul-2021 10:23 AM

AirAsia Group CEO interview now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (19-Jul-2021) the session 'CEO Interview with AirAsia Group CEO, Tony Fernandes' from CAPA Live July 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The interview features AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes discussing his outlook on travel and vaccine progress in Asia compared to the rest of the world and how the group plans to return to profitability. [more - CAPA TV]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More