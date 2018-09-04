AirAsia Group CEO expects 'inevitable' economic slow down

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes commented on global economic conditions, stating: "Definitely there's going to be some slow down in my opinion". As reportedly by CNBC, Mr Fernandes added: "It's inevitable, with trade sanctions and some of the things that are happening in the currency world in the emerging markets, yet you're seeing oil at a record high. So it's counter cyclical and I think things will balance out in the end". He further noted: "The volatility in oil is amazing", adding: "We'll just continue to hedge our booking curve then the rest we'll play with our fares, etc, to try and make the difference up", and added: "We are definitely facing some headwinds with currency and oil".

