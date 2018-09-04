Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Sep-2018 12:37 PM

AirAsia Group CEO expects 'inevitable' economic slow down

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes commented on global economic conditions, stating: "Definitely there's going to be some slow down in my opinion". As reportedly by CNBC, Mr Fernandes added: "It's inevitable, with trade sanctions and some of the things that are happening in the currency world in the emerging markets, yet you're seeing oil at a record high. So it's counter cyclical and I think things will balance out in the end". He further noted: "The volatility in oil is amazing", adding: "We'll just continue to hedge our booking curve then the rest we'll play with our fares, etc, to try and make the difference up", and added: "We are definitely facing some headwinds with currency and oil".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More