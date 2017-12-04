Loading
4-Dec-2017 11:19 AM

AirAsia Group CEO comments on 3Q2017 results, 'Best is yet to come in 4th'

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, via his official Twitter account, commented (29-Nov-2017) on the carrier's 3Q2017 financial results, stating: "Strong set of results from @AirAsia . 3 very good quarters. Best is yet to come in 4th. Proud of all our asean aoc and India is doing great. Ancilliary [sic] shot up and out hard work paying off in that area". Mr Fernandes also stated: "AIRASIA has huge growth potential . Strong cashflowbthatcleads [sic] to dividends and sales of assets to give special dividends", and added: "The setting up of Airssia [sic] group is delivering a strategy I mentioned one year ago. Everything we said we have delivered".

