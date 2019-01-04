Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Jan-2019 10:23 AM

AirAsia Group CEO believes 2019 will be 'best ever year' for AirAsia X

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, via his official Twitter account, stated (03-Jan-2019) AirAsia X will "have the best ever year in 2019" after the LCC cut routes, renegotiated leases, raised its utilisation rate and reduced costs. He described AirAsia X as "the most undervalued airline". Mr Fernandes said he and AirAsia X chairman Kamarudin bin Meranun have been buying shares in the company, adding: "Taken a while but next 10 years super exciting with NEO and the 321".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More