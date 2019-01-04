AirAsia Group CEO believes 2019 will be 'best ever year' for AirAsia X

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, via his official Twitter account, stated (03-Jan-2019) AirAsia X will "have the best ever year in 2019" after the LCC cut routes, renegotiated leases, raised its utilisation rate and reduced costs. He described AirAsia X as "the most undervalued airline". Mr Fernandes said he and AirAsia X chairman Kamarudin bin Meranun have been buying shares in the company, adding: "Taken a while but next 10 years super exciting with NEO and the 321".