AirAsia Group aiming for 30% cost reduction in 2020

AirAsia Group executive chairman Kamarudin Meranun reported (29-Apr-2020) the group has restructured a "major portion" of fuel hedges with counter parties and is still in the process of restructuring the remaining exposure. Mr Meranun added further measures in containing costs including both management and senior employees volunteering a salary sacrifice, renegotiating contracts and deferring all non essential expenditures will result in at least a 30% year-on-year cost reduction in 2020. [more - original PR]