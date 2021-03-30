AirAsia Group 'actively exploring' opportunities to gain market share

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes stated (29-Mar-2021) "The encouraging quarterly uptrend in our key domestic markets, especially in Thailand, supports our expectation of an air travel recovery" in 2021. Mr Fernandes said the group is "gradually ramping up" domestic operations in key markets, which are concentrated on more profitable and popular routes. He added: "We are also actively exploring opportunities to gain market share, especially in the Philippines and Indonesia, recognising our strength in the ASEAN region". [more - original PR]