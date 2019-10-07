AirAsia files USD115m claim against Malaysia Airports
AirAsia filed (04-Oct-2019) a MYR479.78 million (USD114.62 million) claim to the Kuala Lumpur High Court against Malaysia Airports over "negligence in the management, operation, maintenance and provision of airport services and facilities" at Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport terminal 2. AirAsia CEO Riad Asmat and AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail stated: "This dispute all started when Malaysia Airports filed a civil suit against us over Passenger Service Charges (PSC) after rejecting our offer to go for mediation. We have always been open to resolving issues with our partners constructively, and we still contend that Malaysia Airports was heavy handed in filing the suit". As previously reported by CAPA, the Kuala Lumpur High Court dismissed applications filed by AirAsia and AirAsia X to stay the execution of the High Court judgments dated 18-Jul-2019, which were awarded in favour of Malaysia Airports. [more - original PR]