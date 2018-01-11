AirAsia explores IPO for AirAsia India

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, via his personal Twitter account, stated (10-Jan-2018) the company is seeking approval to select a bank to commence the preliminary process for an IPO for AirAsia India. Mr Fernandes said: "AIRASIA will be seeking approval at the next AIRASIA India board to pick a banker to start prelim process. Very valuable asset with huge growth potential". He added: "Analysts giving zero value to airaosa [sic] india. Not far from 20 planes and a potential IPO". The carrier is a JV between Tatas and AirAsia Berhad and commenced operations in Jun-2013.