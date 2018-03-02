AirAsia divests Asia Aviation Capital to BBAM, sale in line with disposing of non-core assets

AirAsia Group entered (01-Mar-2018) binding agreements to sell its aircraft leasing subsidiary, Asia Aviation Capital, to BBAM Limited Partnership for USD1.18 billion. The sale designates Asia Aviation Capital at an enterprise value of USD2.85 billion. Details include:

FLY Leasing , Incline B Aviation and Nomura Babcock and Brown to acquire a portfolio of 84 aircraft and 14 engines. 79 aircraft and all engines will be leased back to the AirAsia Group. FLY and Incline have also agreed to acquire 48 aircraft to be delivered to AirAsia Berhad and an option to acquire a further 50 aircraft to be delivered;

AirAsia Berhad to receive non cash considerations comprising USD50 million in FLY American depositary shares, resulting in AirAsia owning 10.2% of FLY. AirAsia will also commit USD50 million into incline parallel funds, which will invest alongside the Incline 'Aviation Master Fund' on future global aviation investments. As a results of the disposal, AirAsia is expected to recognise a gain on sale of MYR967.1 million (USD247 million).

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said the sale is "in line with our stated strategy of disposing non-core assets and businesses". The company, in the last six months, has also divested its training centre and ground handling unit. Mr Fernandes added: "When we bought these planes, our gearing was high and some people could not see why we wanted to own these assets... This deal shows it was the right strategy as we have something of value to dispose in return for cash and an equity relationship... while removing residual risks". [more - original PR]